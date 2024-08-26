Faria lands Squad-member endorsement

Democratic candidate for the Massachusetts State House representing the Islands and Falmouth, Arielle Faria, has received the endorsement of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Known for her progressive politics and as a member of the Squad — a group of progressive Congress members — Pressley is a high-profile politician that represents Boston and surrounding communities.

“[Faria] is a mom, small business owner, and housing activist who has spent over a decade in public service,” Pressley said on social media in her endorsement of Faria. The Congresswoman said that “we need her leadership on Beacon Hill” in the push for affordable housing and climate justice.

Faria is facing off with Democrat Thomas Moakley of Falmouth in the September 3 primary to represent the Islands and Falmouth; the winner will go on to take the seat with no Republican challenger in the race.

Moakley has received the endorsement of outgoing state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Gallibois, and Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden among others.

Aside from Pressley, Faria has landed endorsements from the Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts, Planned Parenthood Fund of Massachusetts, and former Secretary of Housing under Gov. Deval Patrick, Dan O’Connell.

“I am most humbled by the endorsement of Congresswoman Presley,” Faria told The Times. “Her tireless fight for justice, equity and the well-being of all people has been an inspiration to me and so many others. With her support, I’m even more motivated to continue advocating for affordable housing, climate action, and a brighter future for all families in Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.”

According to data from the state’s secretary of state, Moakley has so far outraised Faria in funding up through July. Since announcing his candidacy in December, he has raised about $62,000. Faria has raised about $51,000.