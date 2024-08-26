Vehicle accident causes Chilmark power outage

A vehicle accident that took out a utility pole on Monday caused an outage for nearly 200 Chilmark residents.

Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin told the Times a driver going down the hill to Menemsha, a little before Hancock Real Estate on North Road, took out a utility pole around 5:30 am on Monday morning.

Only one motor vehicle was involved in the accident and nobody was injured.

“We’re at the very beginning stages of the investigation,” Slavin said.

Eversource’s power outage map shows a “vehicle accident” early Monday morning causing outages for 122 customers near Cove Road and 57 customers near where Chowder Kettle Lane and North Road meet. These areas are expected to have their power restored by 11:45 am on Monday.

Eversource spokesperson Kyle Costa said the set of outages were both from the accident in Chilmark.

Slavin did not release the name of the driver.