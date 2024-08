The Steamship Authority ferry Woods Hole is out of commission due to unspecified mechanical issues, which could cause passenger cutoffs.

The ferry line issued an online advisory Tuesday, August 27 stating that the smaller freight ferry, the Governor, will be running in place of the Woods Hole.

“Due to a reduced capacity of the M/V Governor, some travelers may experience delays,” the advisory reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

It’s unclear at this time what the mechanical issues were.