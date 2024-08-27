Tisbury Council on Aging: September 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

1:30 – 3:30 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

The brand-new, top-of-the-line, ping-pong table is here! Come check it out!

“Falls Prevention” class with Jim Lobely, Thursday, Sept. 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm

Healthy Aging M.V. will be on deck on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to promote Falls Prevention Month. Information, giveaways, and snacks! 9 to 11 am.

Wellness Clinic, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10:45 to 11:45 am.

Diabetes Support, Sept. 16, 1 to 3 pm (third Monday of each month)

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, Sept. 12, 1 to 3 pm. Call for an appointment.

Come see Ed Schulman’s Art Expo, hanging in the back room.

Pick up Pickleball every Saturday at the Lake Street courts, 11 am to 1 pm.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.