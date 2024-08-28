Vineyard artist featured in Governor’s exhibit

Andrew Gordon Moore, a lifelong artist from Martha’s Vineyard, is featured in a new art exhibition in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Massachusetts State House.

Running through September 15, the exhibition showcases Moore’s work alongside that of other artists from the Cape and Islands.

“It’s truly an honor to have my work displayed at the State House, especially alongside such talented artists from our region,” Moore said.

Moore’s journey in art began in childhood, rooted in a family background that emphasized artistic expression. “Art has always been a part of my life. Growing up surrounded by creativity, it felt natural to express the world around me through painting,” Moore said. His work, including “The Rigger” and “Into the Blue” that are pieces in the State House exhibit, reflects his connection to the Vineyard’s maritime life and natural landscapes.

The exhibition, hosted by Governor Maura Healey in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council, is part of an ongoing effort to celebrate Massachusetts artists. Moore highlighted the role of art in fostering community connections.

“Art has the power to bring people together, to celebrate our shared heritage, and to reflect the beauty of our surroundings. I’m proud to be part of that tradition on the Vineyard,” he said.

Moore also noted the significance of having his work acknowledged by visitors, including Governor Healey. “Having the Governor take the time to view and acknowledge my work was incredibly validating. It shows a deep respect for the arts in Massachusetts,” Moore added.

In a news release, Governor Healey emphasized the importance of showcasing art that tells the diverse and shared story of Massachusetts. “The State House is the People’s House, and it’s vital to include art that reflects the richness of our communities,” she said. Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll commented, “This exhibition not only highlights the beauty of our coastline but also supports the local artists who contribute to our cultural fabric.”

For Moore, this exhibition provides an opportunity to display his work to a wider audience, as well as the unique beauty of Martha’s Vineyard.