The Woods Hole back in business

The Woods Hole is returning home after suffering some damage to its propellers earlier this week.

The vessel had been taken to Thames Shipyard and Repair in New London, Conn. for repairs to its propellers, the cause of which remains unclear. The damage was found while divers were removing a line from the port shaft. The smaller freight ferry Governor has been substituted for the Woods Hole on the Vineyard route in the meantime, which meant delays for some passengers. The Governor has a total capacity of 147 people compared to the Woods Hole’s capacity of 453 people.

Lift decks for vehicles were also used on the ferry Island Home.

Late Friday morning, the Steamship Authority announced that the Woods Hole has been repaired and cleared for service by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry line stated the vessel will return in time for the scheduled 12:20 pm departure from Woods Hole.

The Woods Hole will also be going to the Nantucket route on Labor Day while the Governor will be returning to the Vineyard route. The governor was originally scheduled to return to the Vineyard route on Sept. 6.