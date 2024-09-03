Fourth and final bank robbery suspect makes plea deal

The fourth and final defendant charged in the Rockland Trust bank heist nearly two years ago in Tisbury is pleading guilty.

Miquel Antonio Jones, an Edgartown man prosecutors say was involved in the robbery, entered a plea agreement on charges of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting in the crime.

The counts come with hefty penalties. Conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery can lead to incarceration of five years, with supervised release for one year, but aiding and abetting can lead to incarceration for 25 years, with supervised release for three years. Both counts have a fine of up to $250,000.

As a part of the plea agreement, U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy recommended incarcerating Jones at the “low end” of the sentencing range, with three years of supervised release and a fine.

Two others charged for the robbery, Tevin Porter and Omar Johnson, also entered into plea agreements earlier this spring. Romane Andrew Clayton entered a plea deal in July.

The agreements mean the defendants forfeit the right to appeal the decision or to challenge it in a separate civil lawsuit.

Prosecutors say that Johnson, Porter, and Jones forced their way through the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17, 2022, where they took approximately $39,100. They were allegedly wearing dark-colored clothing and white masks when they robbed the bank. Prosecutors say that each of the individuals was allegedly carrying what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun. Police say that Clayton helped by driving a vehicle as part of the robbery.