Moakley declares victory in State House race

Thomas Moakley, a Falmouth Democrat and assistant district attorney in the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, has declared victory in the race for the State House representing Falmouth, Dukes County and Nantucket.

To a round of applause from his supporters Tuesday night, Moakley announced that he had received congratulations from the chair of the state Democratic Committee and Governor Maura Healey.

With no Republican in the race, Tuesday’s primary win all but puts Moakley in the house seat come January. He will replace four-term representative Dylan Fernandes, who is running for state Senate.

“I couldn’t have done it without all the people in this room, without all the incredible hard work,” Moakley told a packed room at the Captain Kidd in Woods Hole on election night. Moakley also congratulated Faria for running a good campaign and he pledged to work with her on housing and other regional issues.

“I’m really looking forward to where the real work starts, when we start turning these campaign themes and ideas into actual law,” Moakley told The Times. He said that housing, affordability, reliability of the Steamship Authority and addressing the opioid epidemic as his top priorities for the Vineyard.

While Faria won across the Vineyard on Tuesday, it wasn’t enough to make up for lost ground in Falmouth. Moakley won his hometown in a landslide with nearly 80 percent of the vote. Faria won 453 votes in Falmouth to Moakley’s 1746.

Faria won 54 percent of the vote in Edgartown with 340 votes, nearly 60 percent of the vote in Oak Bluffs with 424, 63 percent in West Tisbury with 258 votes and 60 percent in Tisbury with 422 votes.

“We’re going to work together and do the best for this community,” Faria told her supporters gathered at the Art Cliff in Vineyard Haven Tuesday night. “And he worked hard. We both worked really hard. And I support him in his path forward because I care for this community.

“Campaigning is not for the faint of heart … I lost 30 pounds,” Faria added. “I do it because I really value our community and our people — not just one people, not just one group or nationality.”

Moakley ran a campaign on making Falmouth and the Islands more sustainable — in light of rising costs for homes and goods, and also in the face of climate change. Faria has been an advocate for housing legislation and would have been the first woman to represent the Island at the state house, and the first Islander to fill the seat since the 1970s.

Daniel Greenman and Eunki Seonwoo contributed to this report.