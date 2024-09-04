Immigration officials arrest Brazilian national on rape charges

A 24-year-old Brazilian national charged with five counts of raping a Massachusetts minor has been apprehended by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston in Edgartown, according to a Tuesday press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Customs officials say that Warley Neto allegedly repeatedly assaulted a Massachusetts child.

ERO Boston officers arrested Neto at Dukes County Superior Court in Edgartown on August 23.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office for prioritizing public safety and allowing Neto’s safe transfer of custody to ERO,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in the release. “Too often local jurisdictions refuse to honor immigration detainers and release dangerous offenders back into the community to reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to apprehend and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

The release did not state where the offenses took place.

An immigration detainer — which is a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify them as soon as possible before a “removable noncitizen” is released from custody — was issued against Neto on Jan. 12 with the Tisbury Police Department following Neto’s arrest in December for a warrant related to five counts of raping a child and five counts of enticing a minor under 16. Dukes County Superior Court indicted Neto on Jan. 16 on all 10 charges.

Months later, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Neto on August 22, with the Dukes County Jail and House of Correction and the Dukes County Superior Court, leading to his arrest on the following day.

Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham said additional details could not be released due to the nature of the alleged crimes. He also said this is a pending court case.

This wasn’t the first time Neto was arrested. The release states ERO Boston had lodged an immigration detainer against Neto with the Dukes County Jail and House of Correction on Feb. 18, 2023, after Edgartown Police arrested him for strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a family/household member, and threatening to commit a crime.

Edgartown District Court found Neto guilty of these charges on June 8, 2023. According to the release, Edgartown District Court sentenced Neto to 364 days in prison but “suspended all but 90 days of the sentence.”

According to ICE, Neto “unlawfully entered the United States near Paso Del Norte, Texas, on March 11, 2018.” U.S. Border Patrol served Neto a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge the following day. Neto was released from custody on March 13, 2018.