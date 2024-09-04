PETA remarks are cruel and callous

As a person who considers themselves empathic to the suffering of others, nonhuman included, I find PETA’s recent letter to The MV Times [“PETA reflects on rise of alpha-gal,” August 29] to be one of the most uninformed, ignorant, and honestly cruel takes on what is clearly an emerging public health crisis on Martha’s Vineyard.

The lone star tick is not a savior of innocent animal life. Getting alpha-gal syndrome is in no way “good news,” and if you think that it is, you show your true ignorance of this condition and the effects on people who suffer — yes, suffer — from this affliction. Your choice to not eat animals is a noble one, but is a choice. When you go out to eat and choose your favorite vegan option, perhaps you are unaware that the cook may use the same utensils to plate your “Enchanted Broccoli Forest” as he/she uses to plate the steak for another table, or stir the Alfredo. You go home, blissfully sated, with your cruelty-free belly full. If the same scenario happened to me, at best I would suffer severe gastric issues; at worst, I’d be in the ER with an EpiPen hanging out of my leg, struggling to breathe and potentially dead. What “good luck” I’ve had.

Perhaps you can breathe the air while you walk among the food trucks at some park while you look for your vegan option. I am not able to enjoy such a walk, because I am so “lucky” to have been bitten by a lone star tick, and cannot breathe the air where any mammal is being cooked, or I may get “lucky” and go into anaphylactic shock.

I’m sure you spend countless hours studying how humans cause great suffering to the animal kingdom. Perhaps you should spend one or two of those hours studying how AGS causes great suffering to your fellow humans. You freely choose to not eat animals. You sure are “lucky” you can choose. I and all others suffering from AGS have no choice. If you have any empathy left after all your hard work ensuring animals don’t suffer, please attempt to use what is left for your fellow human, as “lucky” and flawed we all may be.

Andrew Keenan

Edgartown