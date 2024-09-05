FBI investigating Oak Bluffs cyber scam

Town officials in Oak Bluffs confirmed that they have been hit with a cyber scam and that the FBI is investigating.

Details are limited including who was behind the scam, but the town is working with a number of agencies to resolve the issue.

“Unfortunately, the town was a victim of a cyber scam,” Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter told the Times. “However, we are working with the local police department, the FBI, our insurance company, and others to resolve the situation. As it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot elaborate further.”

Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Nicholas Currelli and Potter both declined to provide further details when a Times reporter met them at the police station and town hall respectively, saying the federal investigation is ongoing.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said a detective with the department is working with the FBI on the cyber scam case. Searle said his department was notified about the incident on August 16, but declined to delve into further details of the case.

Oak Bluffs isn’t the only local municipality to be hit by cyber crimes recently. The Provincetown Independent reported last week that an audit revealed Wellfleet nearly lost $1 million from an email scam in 2023. The Steamship Authority was a victim of a still unsolved ransomware attack in 2021.