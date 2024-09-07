Landing incident temporarily closes MVY 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane malfunctioned while landing, which led to the temporary closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Geoff Freeman, director of Martha’s Vineyard Airport, told the Times a small, single-engine private aircraft had “an incident involving its landing gear.” Freeman declined to elaborate on what the landing gear issue was, saying the FAA will make a determination following its investigation.

“There were no injuries to the pilot and the airport was closed for a time while the aircraft was removed from the runway,” Freeman told the Times.

The incident occurred around 1:20 pm. Martha’s Vineyard Airport was closed for around two hours while the aircraft was removed from the runway by the airport’s operations staff and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel.

Freeman said the plane was from the Vineyard.