Ravizza indicted on alleged McDonald’s stabbings

Jared Ravizza has been indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury for assault charges stemming from an alleged stabbing at a Plymouth rest stop.

The 26-year-old man with ties to the Vineyard was indicted on Sept. 6 on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault to murder, and one count of indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Ravizza allegedly attacked two McDonald’s employees with a kitchen knife.

The indictment raises Ravizza’s case to Plymouth Superior Court, although an arraignment date has not been set yet. Beth Stone, Plymouth District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, told The Times the suspect is still being held at Plymouth House of Corrections.

Ravizza, meanwhile, has several other ongoing court cases in Massachusetts related to a string of alleged violent crimes in May. At Quincy District Court, Ravizza is facing four counts of assault to murder, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. This stems from when he allegedly stabbed four girls at a Braintree AMC movie theater, hours before the Plymouth attacks. His next Quincy court date is on Sept. 19, for a status review hearing.

Ravizza also has an arraignment date of Sept. 12 in Edgartown District Court, a rescheduling of his July 22 arraignment. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family/household member, as well as a property vandalism felony charge stemming from an incident in West Tisbury. The incident, which he was arrested for in April, involved assaulting his father and damaging his West Tisbury family home.

Meanwhile, Connecticut State Police named Ravizza as the suspect in the murder of 70-year-old Bruce Feldman in Deep River, a town located in the southern part of the state. According to a Braintree Police report, the two men were roommates in Deep River before Ravizza allegedly stabbed Feldman to death.

A Connecticut State Police spokesperson told The Times that since Ravizza is held in custody and subject to ongoing criminal proceedings, the suspect is unlikely to be extradited to Connecticut until the Massachusetts courts cases are concluded.

Ravizza’s alleged rampage started in Connecticut, and ended with a car crash in Sandwich, where he was subsequently arrested by Massachusetts State Police. All of the attacks Ravizza is accused of having committed, except for the West Tisbury incident, occurred on May 25.