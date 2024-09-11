Harvest of the Month: Tomatoes

This is my favorite time of the year on the Island, for so many reasons. At the top of my list is the abundance of tomatoes in every size, shape, and color in my garden, at restaurants, and at local farmstands and markets. I snack on super-sweet Sungolds, add a slice of Cherokee Purple to every sandwich, and simmer down the Canestrino di Luccas into sauce. Humans have been cultivating tomatoes for thousands of years, and there are so many wonderful varieties to choose from and enjoy.

Get to know the story behind the tomato variety that you are enjoying in your garden, or from your local farmer! This year my family grew Dr. Wyches, a large yellow tomato that was cultivated and grown by a circus performer in elephant dung. I didn’t have any elephant manure to put into my garden, but I added in some sheep manure, and some of the fruits were more than a pound. All of the heirloom tomatoes have stories, and learning about them and sharing them helps to keep the unique history and special variety alive.

Try this Panzanella Salad recipe by Robin Forte to highlight all of the great end-of-summer tomatoes at the farmer’s market and farmstands right now! Find a rainbow of tomatoes with good stories and flavors to enjoy.

Panzanella Salad

Salad

1½ to 2 lbs. tomatoes, cut into 1-in. cubes

½ cup purple onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, finely minced

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Dressing

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

Croutons

¼ cup fresh parsley, minced

2 tsp. fresh thyme, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp. red pepper flakes, optional

2 cups crusty Italian-style bread, cut into 1-in. cubes (day-old or slightly stale is good)

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine parsley, thyme, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Add olive oil, and stir well until combined. Add bread cubes and toss to coat. Arrange seasoned bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, approximately 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely.

Combine tomato, onion, garlic, and basil with croutons, and toss with dressing. Allow to sit for an hour before serving.