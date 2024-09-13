Horror film hits snag in Oak Bluffs

The film crew behind a new Afro-folk horror film is hoping to shoot in Oak Bluffs, but town fees are raising concerns the production locally might not be possible.

A crew of up to 20 people behind “Dark Tide: A Short Film” are hoping to shoot in late September and early October at several locations in Oak Bluffs including Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue.

But at $1,000 a day to film, the team behind the small-budget production is questioning their filming location.

Film director Taelor Scott, noting that they were hoping to film several days, said it could be a small miracle if they were able to pull it off.

The film’s synopsis seems to revolve around vengeful “spirit daughters of a West African mermaid.”

“When her longtime friend, Ethan, ghosts her in the middle of organizing their community festival, Brooke’s resentment inadvertently invokes the vengeful spirit daughters of a West African mermaid,” a description of the film reads. “Meanwhile, in his bid to gain social status, Ethan’s luck is tested as he stumbles into spectral wrath in this short coastal folk-horror drama,” the film synopsis reads.

Scott said during the Oak Bluffs select board meeting on Tuesday this was more akin to a “homegrown project” so it wouldn’t need as much to film compared to larger projects.

The board unanimously approved the filming under certain conditions, including ending filmings by 11 pm, getting further permission from relevant town departments like police and highway, and paying the town’s $1,000 per day filming fee.

But Scott said the short film only has a budget below $40,000, so she would need to check with her executive producer. The town does not provide waivers or discounts for the daily filming fee.

“So, I guess our only option is to find another almost 10 grand for the project in about two weeks,” she said.

Additionally, the project is being produced under a short film agreement with SAG-AFTRA, the labor union for media and entertainment professionals like actors. Under the agreement, the project cannot spend more than $50,000 to produce the short film.

Scott said it may take a “miracle” for the filming to occur in Oak Bluffs, but still wanted the town’s approval. The board obliged, with the conditions.