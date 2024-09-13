Nantucket outpacing Vineyard in cup tickets sold

The rivalry for the coveted Island Cup between Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and Nantucket kicked off early this year as community members and supporters – both local and beyond – rush to buy tickets for this year’s game at Fenway Park on Nov. 26 at 5 pm.

But there’s a significant advantage building in Nantucket’s favor for crowd size: Currently, the sister island leads in ticket sales 2 to 1 compared with Martha’s Vineyard fans.

Athletic director Mark McCarthy is encouraging people to support their fellow Islanders by getting tickets.

Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets visit:

https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/high-school-football?partnerId=redirect-bos-highschoolfootball