At least one humpback whale was reported breaching off Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark on Friday.

Beach superintendent Martina Mastromonaco photographed and recorded video of what she believed was one whale.

Mastromonaco said it was the first time she’d seen a live whale of Lucy Vincent in her 30 years, though she’s seen two dead whales during her tenure.

“Best day ever,” she told The Times.