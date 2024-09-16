Flu vaccine clinics begin at hospital 

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced it is offering the flu vaccine to its existing patients for the upcoming fall and winter season starting this week.

Appointments must be made in advance and no walk-ins will be accepted. New appointments will be made available through Patient Gateway each Monday morning.

Patients can schedule a flu clinic appointment online through Patient Gateway or by calling 508-684-4500. A press release from the hospital states the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital location will only appear on Patient Gateway if appointments are available. Appointments should be made under each individual being vaccinated since duplicate appointments will be considered as errors and deleted from the schedule.

Patients 12 years and older who want to receive a COVID vaccine during their flu vaccine appointment should add this request to the “scheduling comment” section. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that patients can receive both at the same time safely.

If a patient already has an appointment with their primary care office, they can receive the flu vaccine during the visit. The patient just needs to inform the medical staff they would like the vaccine during the scheduled appointment.

Pharmacies on the Island are also offering both flu and COVID vaccines.