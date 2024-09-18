I have just returned from California where I attended a memorial for a dear old friend, said goodbye to a beloved cousin with a terminal diagnosis, played with wonderful grandsons and a delightful daughter and son-in-law, and walked miles around my old home of beloved San Francisco both alone and with dear old friends. I was to take a train back home across country, my sister having reserved sleeping berths for both of us. We packed and prepared for that adventure, went early in the morning excitedly to the train station in Emeryville, California to board the train, only to be told that the sleeping car was “broken” and we’d have to sit up in coach for the three nights of the trip. Well, my sister and I are both seniors and our backs are no longer made for sitting up for three nights, so we sadly got a refund, and took our broken hearts and our luggage to the airport and flew to Boston instead. We made the best of it, eating well, walking through the public garden, and window shopping and people watching on both Charles and Newbury streets. It wasn’t the trip we’d planned for so many months, but it’s been just fine. We were lucky to be able to do it, and to be together. The Amtrak fiasco was not allowed to ruin our holiday.

When I got back, it was with great sadness that I found out about the death of Sibel Suman, a very devoted community member and longtime Aquinnah town employee. She was a loving mother, wife and friend. Gabbi Camillieri, former Town Clerk, knew Sibel for 7 years, and describes their time working together for the town of Aquinnah as an adventure because of Sibel’s colorful personality, her willingness to help in any way, and readiness to talk about anything any time. She was a passionate, brave and fearless woman. Our hearts are with her family, Barney, Ruby and Max. And of course, her dear dogs Poppi, Julio and Sinbad. Sibel will be sorely missed.

Part of the reality of living on this Island is the probability of winter storms and the possibility of hurricanes. On Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm there will be a hurricane climate discussion and winter storm preparedness session at the Oak Bluffs Public Library to which all are invited.

Another reality that is shared everywhere is the need to find a healthy way to get rid of food waste and other compostable materials. You can find out how to do so by attending a backyard composting workshop on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 am to noon. It will be taught by the truly knowledgeable Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom. You’re guaranteed to learn a lot from her. You need to sign up in advance and can do so by emailing hackney@vineyardvision.org.

Meanwhile, the talented Laura Jordan Decker is holding a singing and performance series of classes for one and all on Mondays at 3:30 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Classes began on Sept. 16 and run until Oct. 28, but I expect that you can still sign your kids and yourself up by contacting her at 718-755-9907. Laura’s classes are always fun.

It is worthy of note that Chris and Tom Murphy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family on Sept. 14. I salute those two wonderful folks who continue to show us so much good cheer and wise help. In addition to that worthy event, birthday greetings go to Jay Bogner on Sept. 21, Haoa Vanderhoop on Sept. 22, to Lewis Moore on Sept. 25, to dear Spa on Sept. 26, and a big hurrah goes to Paul O’Donnell who turns 87 on Sept. 27.

