Arts of the Earth

Theresa Thomason began her musical career singing gospel with her family. “I’ve been singing since I was 13,” Thomason said. “My family formed a gospel group. My father is a pastor and he took us everywhere with him. My sister and my brothers are also artists in their own right -— musicians and producers. Each of us stuck with what we love to do and carved out a way to do that.”

According to Populationmedia.org, Thomason’s winning performance at the Apollo Theatre was a stimulus for her to love the stage. She’s had a succession of sold-out concerts in the U.S. and over 170 cities in Europe.

Thomason was still in college when she decided to pursue her passion. “I left college to sing – much to my parent’s chagrin,” she laughed. “I went overseas and performed for many years.” Thomason has also collaborated with many musicians. One of those collaborators is musician Paul Winter. According to his website, Winter embraces traditions of the world’s cultures, and wildlife voices – what he refers to as the “greater symphony of the Earth.”

“Paul Winter is a musical icon and renowned environmental activist and devoted groundbreaker,” Thomason said. “Performing with him all these years can be compared to an environmental history set to music. Very much including all aspects of the human life experience and its connection to the earth.”

Thomason first came to the Vineyard by way of a few folks. “I got to the Island through two residents who live there,” she said. “Pam Stevens Benjamin, of Sense of Wonder, who blew me away.” Sense of Wonder Creations’ mission is to educate young people through the creative arts, which include year-round activities in visual art, music, puppetry, theater and film, blended with social, environmental, community and cultural awareness. “She (Benjamin) brings in people from all over the country to work with the kids, as well as people from the Island community. From there, I met Andy Herr.” Herr performs with many groups on Island including the Pickpocket Bluegrass Band, Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart, The Space Invaders and the Pinkletinks. “Andy asked me to sing and so I started singing with many bands on the Island, including Jeremy Berlin and many more.”

Thomason has also been involved in arts related projects with Islander Sandra Pimentel from MV Diversity Coalition, who has worked for years to improve the quality of life for children, teens, and adults, as well as address the problem of racism. “I’ve also collaborated with MV Museum, and Pathways — which is chock full of artists,” Thomason shared.

Though Thomason’s first love was gospel, she also sings jazz, originals, and R&B. “The only shocker for me was performing with Mike Mok, a musician from New York, who comes regularly to the Vineyard and performs everywhere. He’s rockabilly and rock. Performing with him was a little out of my wheelhouse but it was such a great time,“ Thomason shared.

Aside from singing, Thomason is heavily involved in the arts and in the caregiving profession. “I’m a direct support professional,” she said. “I work with children and adults who are handicapped. It’s a wonderful experience. We go out and do things with the community. I’ve collaborated with the American Mural Project (AMP) — they have the largest inside mural in the country, in Winsted, Connecticut.” AMP is a nonprofit organization that honors American workers and provides initiatives for kids. Founded by artist Ellen Griesedieck, the heart of the center is the creation of the largest indoor collaborative artwork in the world — a three-dimensional mural is 120 feet long and five stories high. Griesedieck began to see the project as an opportunity to inspire others, especially children, not only by depicting this work in the mural, but by involving them in the mural’s creation.

“This kind of work is just as fulfilling as music. I’d like to bring something similar to the Vineyard. They do similar things in small spots on the Island, but it’d be nice to have a place where people can gather and create together,” Thomason said.

What’s next for Thomason? She has a number of projects in the works. “I usually connect with Andy Herr. He keeps me in the loop about what’s happening on the Island, and we are planning to talk again soon,” she said. “There’s also an iconic show in December — Paul Winter’s Solstice show in New York’s Cathedral of St. John. We’ll also be traveling with it. It’s an amazing experience — a celebration for the season. Also, the first Sunday in October, at St. John’s Cathedral, there will be an event called Earth Mass.”

On Winter’s website — paulwinter.com — Earth Mass is described as a work he created when asked to compose a contemporary Mass for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in 1981. Earth Mass is performed by the Paul Winter Consort, and features the voices of wolf, whale, and loon, a choir of hundreds of voices, and Thomason.

“Earth Mass is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, whose MO was respect and love for ALL living things. This was something I could get behind from day one. Healthy eating, cleaner environment, diversity, healing and taking care of humans, animals and earth in general,” Thomason said. “He (Winter) added remarkable artists of all genres, incredible chorus’s, dance, and original music. It’s amazing. Everyone can bring their animals to the cathedral. It’s the Blessing of Animals — filled front to back with people’s pets, African dancing, and singers who will blow everyone’s mind,” Thomason said. “Everyone should experience this at least once in their lifetime.”

According to Thomason, the December solstice performances will take place throughout New England. To learn more see: paulwinter.com. livingmusic.com. To learn more about Theresa Thomason, check out www.populationmedia.org.