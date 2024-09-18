Derby filets available at senior centers

The first day of Derby Fish Distribution took place on Monday at the Up-Island Council on Aging in West Tisbury and it was a catch. Bluefish slain on Sunday, the opening day of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, were waiting on ice for eager community members to taste.

A line formed early in the morning ahead of the set 10:30 am distribution time at the Howes House at 1042 State Rd, West Tisbury. Operating on a first-come, first-served basis, more than 40 people had picked up their share of bluefish by the end of the day.

Jennie Gadowski, the outreach coordinator for the Up-Island Council on Aging, shared that they had extra fish at the end of the day on Monday and were expecting another line of people the next day to collect any leftovers.

The distribution is a part of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby’s Filet Program, which focuses on providing free fish to the Island’s elderly. The program encourages fishermen to donate their catch back to the Derby to benefit the community. Generous local anglers may donate any or all of their fish, but pre-filleted fish are not accepted. Donors are asked to ensure their fish remain as fresh as possible, regardless of whether they plan to donate it or keep it.

Councils on aging across the Island are assigned pre-arranged fish pickup days throughout the Derby and are supplied through donated and unclaimed fish back to Derby headquarters. Each council has a designated day for pickup, since there are only four councils on aging and five days of the week, each council has a chance to distribute fish one extra day of the week.

Remaining bluefish distribution dates at the West Tisbury Council on Aging, located at the Howes House are September 23, 30, and October 7—the final day of distribution before the Derby wraps up.

For more information, or to inquire about availability, call 508-693-2896 or visit the website, https://www.westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging/news/coa-bluefish-distribution