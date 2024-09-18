Dogcharmer: ‘Dog Training, It Ain’t An Accountant’s Job’

Dear Dog Charmer Tom,

Our Afghan, Carlos, is a sweetheart with people and dogs, when he’s off leash. He’s ok with people when he’s on leash, but clearly not relaxed. But if a dog comes near him when he’s on leash, he’s very aggressive. What’s this all about?

Juan and Anita

Dear Juan and Anita,

I’ve lost count of the lessons I’ve done with similar acting dogs as Carlos. What I’ve always done with them in MV is take them to Tradewinds where we were likely to meet other dogs. When we saw another dog in the distance I’d have the owner drop the leash and walk away at a 90 degree angle. If it was Carlos, he’d be aware that he’s now on his own. Often, when a dog is attached to its owner by a leash, depending on the dog’s temperament, there’s one of three responses. If the dog is insecure and fearful, he feels trapped and unable to get away because of the leash, thereby responding aggressively. Or, being somewhat of an insecure bully, he’s emboldened by the leash attachment, like a kid acting tough with his big brother standing behind him, thereby getting aggressive. Or, if confident and well socialized, no problem meeting other dogs, on or off leash.

In my experience, while Carlos and the other dog are having their sniff session, it’s time for you to approach and pick up the leash, keeping it loose, no pressure whatsoever, while talking happily and softly. After a couple of minutes, tell Carlos it’s time to move on with a slight tug on the leash as you offer him some special treats while walking away. If Carlos is happy and relaxed, turn back to meet the other dog again with a loose leash and relaxed praise, letting them interact, with you still holding the leash.

Juan and Anita, if you feel insecure about trying this with Carlos, I’d suggest you do this initially with a competent trainer. Also, having had about 800 training appointments a year, half for problem dogs, I’ve got a million stories. Besides learning a lot, I think you’ll really enjoy my latest book, “Dog Training, It Ain’t An Accountant’s Job.”

Happy, gratifying training,

Dog Charmer Tom

