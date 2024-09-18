There’s no denying it now, the leaves are jumping off the trees in vibrant reds and oranges. Subtly spreading across our lawns like little wildfires, reminding us that this time is fleeting and to take a moment to breathe it in, enjoy it. This is exactly what people are talking about when they say September is the best month to visit Martha’s Vineyard, 75° & sunny all weekend. A few hours later, a couple scratches on my hands and toes, I concocted clams and linguine dinner straight from Sengekontacket Pond (well not the linguine part). I may not be a hunter, nor will I ever be, but I did enjoy skipping the grocery lines on a Sunday evening.

Preparation is key, especially as we head into the fall and winter seasons.

This Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1:30 pm, the Oak Bluffs Public Library will be hosting a hurricane and winter storm preparedness class with our MV emergency managers. This event will be a hybrid class at the library and on zoom. Contact the Oak Bluffs public library for the zoom link. Special thanks to Marilyn Miller of the Oak Bluffs Climate & Energy Advisory Committee.

There is nothing like coming home to a fresh flower arrangement. Surprise your loved one or bring them along to join Slough Farm’s garden manager, Carla in their beautiful Farmhouse Garden to pick and arrange flowers. Bring your own container to take a flower arrangement home for yourself. There are two time slots Sunday evening from 4 to 5 pm or 5 to 6 pm. There is a $10 fee and you can register online.

Another fall must have is a good book, or twelve. Join library director Lisa Sherman in taking on the 2024 Reading Challenge. Throughout the year, book group participants may select a book of their choosing based on each month’s theme. Every month participants get together to discuss our selections. Theme-related book recommendations for this month are offered at massbook.org/readingchallenge, but members may select any book related to the theme.

September’s challenge is “a debut book by a Massachusetts author”. This month’s meeting will begin Tuesday September 24 from 4 to 5 pm at the Edgartown Public Library.

As ‘spooky season’ is fastly approaching, join the annual ‘Edgartown Tour: Gossip, Ghost, and Downright Scandal’. This event takes place on Tuesday September 24 at the Edgartown Village at 6 North Neck Road from 6 to 7 pm. The tour is a light-hearted walk through Edgartown village’s history. Including visits to haunted houses, colonial homes, Greek Revival churches, and much more. Perfect evening event for both fun and historical facts of the ‘village’ we call home. Special thanks to Elizabeth Villard of Vineyard History, contact for more information and tickets.

My tip for this week is to get outside. Go for a walk, a swim, a bike ride, anything to take in this amazing fall breeze. It won’t be long until we’re all cooped up inside cooking soups and preparing for the holidays. Be present and I’ll see you next week.

