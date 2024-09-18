Poet’s Corner: after the downpour

after the downpour
By Valerie Sonnenthal
frogs hop across the road
springing forward as my husband swerves
front wheels spin a mid-August splash
these are the first frogs of summer
torrential hours passed
sheets of rain obliterate
landscape a blur of grey
some green and lightening
flashes alit veins crackled
dogs hid the moon full
rough tides altered shores
we walk beside the remains
scattered, stuffed and sticking out
plastic parts, nip bottles, shot shells
blue glove, walking shoe
faded purple balloon a dead dog fish
summer breeze barely 70
a perfect day after a damaging storm
the pond higher welcomes me
evening clouds hint of fall
our driveway once a pond diminished
our road regraded
some gulleys remain
now night chills to clear days
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
