Poet’s Corner: after the downpour

after the downpour

By Valerie Sonnenthal

frogs hop across the road

springing forward as my husband swerves

front wheels spin a mid-August splash

these are the first frogs of summer

torrential hours passed

sheets of rain obliterate

landscape a blur of grey

some green and lightening

flashes alit veins crackled

dogs hid the moon full

rough tides altered shores

we walk beside the remains

scattered, stuffed and sticking out

plastic parts, nip bottles, shot shells

blue glove, walking shoe

faded purple balloon a dead dog fish

summer breeze barely 70

a perfect day after a damaging storm

the pond higher welcomes me

evening clouds hint of fall

our driveway once a pond diminished

our road regraded

some gulleys remain

now night chills to clear days

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

