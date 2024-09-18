“Will & Harper” will make you laugh, tear up, . . . and consider profound thoughts about what it means to be one’s true self and the nature of friendship. The film, playing at the M.V. Film Center on Sept. 20, follows Will Farrell and Harper Steele on a cross-country journey from New York to Los Angeles. Farrell comes on at the start with his usual funny quip: “Hi, there. I’m Will Farrell, one of the greatest actors in the world.”

Farrell then describes his dear friend of 30 years, Andrew Steele, a comedy writer at Saturday Night Live who was hired at the same time as Farrell. He explains that Andrew was Iowa-born and raised, comfortable in 501 jeans, and a drinker of lousy beer . . . “basically a loveable curmudgeon with this super weird sense of humor.”

Farrell then tells us about receiving an unexpected email from Steele, who, now at 61, explains that she has transitioned to Harper. Director Josh Greenbaum skillfully switches between the two reading portions of the rawly honest missive.

Steele wrote: “In the last ten years, I’ve been trying to understand what’s going on. Tried to get over it again and again throughout my life. And now I’m giving up the fight.” She describes being a child, being confused at feeling like a girl, and pushing it away for many years until she ended up in therapy.

Steele continues that, although “it’s a wonderful thing when the mind and body revolt against the unnatural despondent thing you’ve become . . . I carry self-doubt and fear around with me like the comedian I’ve been my whole life.” He admits, “Mainly, I’m hoping I don’t lose anyone I care about.”

Steele tells us, “The biggest question when people come out of the closet is, will I still be loved? . . . I don’t doubt Will is my friend, but I’m not Andrew Steele anymore.”

Farrell is eager to support Steele as Harper and the two cook up an adventure to explore the nature of their new dynamic. They will drive cross-country, repeating the same trip Steele has taken many times. She is curious, although fearful, to see what reception she will receive when repeating the journey as Harper, stopping at the same type of dive bars, truck stops, and race car meets. “The lowest, worst places,” she says.

Relying on their deep friendship, the two come to the endeavor with many questions for the other. Farrell wants to know how long Harper has felt this way. What made her keep it in for so long? How am I supposed to treat her? Does she want that to change?

Steele wonders, “What does being trans mean to him? Does he think I’m a woman? Does he know any trans people besides me?”

Worried not to cross boundaries, Farrell says one day during their countless talks, “I was worried if there were any ground rules.” Steele assures him that there are no ground rules with true friends.

In scene after scene in the car, their conversations are bravely honest. Steele reads old journal entries revealing the pain of her coming to terms with being a woman. They speak about her thoughts of suicide and the physical alterations she has undergone.

At each stop along the way, Steele faces her fear head-on. Just a few include a frank breakfast with her children and a roadside bar that sports a Confederate flag and a derogatory sign about Biden. In a Texas steak house, the two become the uncomfortable center of attention, and in Las Vegas, they share a hilarious fancy night out on the town where the two comedians shine.

At each point, Steele is greeted with different degrees of acceptance — some surprising, others not. But as they move ever westward, navigating their friendship, Steele meets herself more deeply. “I’m not really afraid of these people; I’m afraid of hating myself,” she candidly admits.

The friends’ and particularly Steele’s journey, although about coming out as a woman, hits a chord for anyone seeking to be their authentic self. She says, “I think a lot about transitioning is learning to accept yourself,” which many of us can relate to.

