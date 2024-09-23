After living courageously with Alzheimer’s disease for almost seven years, Janet Ryan, born in 1953, left this world peacefully in the early morning hours of September 6 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Ryan and Constance (Scott) Ryan. Jan is survived by her husband, Jack Horrigan, and daughters, Caitlin Horrigan and her husband Jackson of Washington D.C. and Megan Hiller and her husband Jason of Hull, Mass. She leaves two cherished granddaughters, Darby and Maeve, of Washington D.C. She is also survived by her sister, Lyn Freeman, and her husband, John, of Oak Bluffs, Mass. In addition, Jan leaves behind several beloved cousins and twelve nieces and nephews.

Jan’s area of expertise was Early Childhood Education and for many years until her retirement in 2014, she worked as coordinator of the Amherst preschool program. She was a tireless advocate for her students and she felt strongly about providing every child with a good start in school, regardless of their abilities. Her office was a refuge for children who were having a bad day and if a parent happened to bring a baby into the preschool program, that baby usually ended up in Jan’s arms. Jan was a wonderful leader who inspired great affection and loyalty on the part of preschool staff members.

Each summer of her life until this year, Jan spent significant time on Martha’s Vineyard and her ties to the Island ran deep. She lived in the cottage that her great great grandfather had built on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association in 1865. Jan worked in several Island restaurants as a young woman and she has many lifelong friends on Martha’s Vineyard. She enjoyed gardening, walking, biking, and especially swimming at State Beach. She loved hosting family and friends at the family cottage and she spent countless hours with loved ones on the large front porch there.

A lovely person and a loyal friend, Jan often placed the needs of others above her own. With Jack she found her soulmate and true partnership — sharing both a birthday and a beautiful life and marriage of 43 years together. Married at the Tabernacle, they celebrated their wedding anniversary every five years with a clambake in their backyard. Jan was a devoted mother and served as a wonderful role model for their two daughters. She lived with great courage and grace during the past several years as her health declined. She was lovingly cared for by a group of remarkable women including many members of VNA Hospice and the family will be forever grateful to all of them.

Friends and family are invited to Visiting Hours on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 pm at Douglass Funeral Home at 87 North Pleasant Street in Amherst, Mass. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19 at South Congregational Church at 1066 South East Street in Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan’s name to: VNA Attn. Hospice, 30 Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01060 or Amherst Education Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1363, Amherst, MA 01004-1363.