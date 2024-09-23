SSA crew helps heart attack patient

A Sunday afternoon Steamship Authority ferry departure from Woods Hole needed to make a swift turnaround when one of its passengers suffered a heart attack.

Bob Mill, a Vineyard Haven resident whose sister suffered cardiac arrest aboard the 3:45 pm ferry to the Island, said he was grateful for the crew’s “great response.”

“They sprang into action like pros,” he told the Times on Monday.

Mill said that three volunteers also stepped forward to help when the crew called over the intercom for any doctors or nurses.

“I wish I had gotten their names, I would love to have thanked them in person,” Mill said.

The trip returned to Woods Hole and Mill’s sister was transported to Falmouth Hospital; she is currently in recovery.

Mill said further tests were still needed to reveal what heart condition his sister was experiencing.

“We’re thankful our passenger is safe and, we hope, recovering,” Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, told the Times on Monday. “We’re also extraordinarily grateful and proud of our crew members for their quick actions during Sunday’s incident.”