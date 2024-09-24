Alpaca walk and talk

Alpacas are gentle creatures. And they like company. So, head over to Island Alpaca in Oak Bluffs and take a stroll with one of these sweet and fluffy critters while learning the basics of handling them, where they come from, and why they are important. This experience is available daily at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ins welcomed by chance, and also available by appointment. Cost: $30 per person to walk your own alpaca. Share your alpaca for just $20 per additional person. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Closed-toe shoes required.