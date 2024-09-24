Chicken Coxinhas, burgers, and more

1 of 4

It’s been about eight years since my last visit to The Square Rigger — a beloved Edgartown staple for locals and visitors alike. Nestled in the Edgartown Triangle, this restaurant has come under new ownership. Sandro Silvio has been at the helm for the last two years, bringing new life to an institution as well known as the Flying Horses or Murdicks Fudge, making it a true must-visit on any culinary journey across the Vineyard.

Upon arrival, we were greeted by a host with the most welcoming, kind smile I’ve seen in a while, making us not only excited to be there, but honored to be around such nice people. Our server was just as lovely, and was informative and fun.

We started our meal with Chicken Coxinhas, which though I’ve maybe had a taste of over the years, I’ve never fully tried before. Chicken Coxinhas is a customary Brazilian dish and a popular street food in Brazil. Fried and filled with savory, soft dough surrounding shredded chicken, there is truly nothing to complain about with this dish. It was paired with two sauces; one being the traditional choice of ketchup, and the second a light, slightly smoky and spicy sauce that resembled an aioli. Personally ketchup has never done it for me so the second sauce was the shining star for this dunkable and delicious appetizer. The fried outside shell perfectly complemented the gooey inside and made every bite a savory texture explosion. They may be small but they certainly are mighty–filling to say the least, and worth every single bite. Believe me. I tried to eat every one of them.

Next on the agenda were our main courses. After looking over the menu not once but about eleven times (this is typical for me — being as indecisive as the weather here) and after much contemplation, due to the array of exquisite dishes they offer, I decided on the filet mignon. Maybe not a wild choice for most but I don’t typically choose steak when I dine out. I am surely glad I did. A medium rare filet came out laying on a bed of mashed potatoes and a red wine deglaze sauce that complimented the dish better than I could have imagined. All discussion with my dining companion halted for a solid ten minutes while we both directed our attention to the plates in front of us — it truly takes an amazing meal to shut me up. On my companion’s plate sat a perfectly cooked cheeseburger and fries. I stole a few fries, because that’s the law, and took a bite of the cheeseburger, another item I very rarely order. The burger sat on a toasted bun topped with the normal line-up and a beautiful melty cheese — a delicious treat to say the least.

Both entrees exceeded our expectations but the service is truly what knocked it out of the park. The pure attentiveness and genuine hospitality is all a customer can really ask for, paired with fantastic food and delicious drinks, of course. The Square Rigger has really got its finger on the culinary pulse of the Island. If you haven’t been since its new ownership, this is your sign to check it out. I promise you will be just as delighted, fulfilled, and excited to go back as I am.

Square Rigger Restaurant, 225 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd, 508-627-9968. Visit their website at squareriggermv.com.