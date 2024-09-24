Dukes County Health Council: Take the plunge

Watching athletes like Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske take home the gold during the Paris Olympics has inspired some of us to take to the water. These superstar athletes are doing more than making their country proud, they are staying physically fit using methods backed by science to support good health and longevity. Decades worth of studies inform us that swimming is one of the best exercises there is because it benefits both young and old, regardless of physical limitation. In fact, regular swimming may have a wider range of health benefits than many people think.

Swimming strengthens the heart muscle, reducing the risk of heart attack or stroke, and increases lung capacity. The density of water provides resistance, which helps build muscle mass. Immersion in cool water reduces inflammation — an early culprit in the onset of many diseases. For those with chronic pain, arthritis, orthopedic or neurological issues, the water’s buoyancy creates a low impact workout.

According to dhs.wisconsin.gov, swimming at a moderate pace can burn up to 704 calories an hour, making it an ideal solution for those who are overweight. Being in the water can also provide a mental health boost by promoting our brain’s release of serotonin and dopamine, improving a sense of well-being, providing a better night’s sleep, and alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. While in the water, the experience of weightlessness can bring a deep sense of relaxation that temporarily frees our minds from life’s stressors. Focusing on the rhythm of our breath and movement may cause us to enter a meditative state that enhances our mental clarity and emotional well-being.

September may be the best time of year to get in the ocean. With the pleasant days of late summer and early autumn upon us, dwindling summer crowds have cleared the path for ample beach parking. As an additional incentive, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reports that September has some of the warmest water temperatures of the year.

Because swimming engages all major muscles it is one of the top exercise recommendations of the American College of Sports Medicine, which suggests that adults get between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity weekly (about 21.5 minutes daily).

Water walking is a good way to start. It can be practiced in waist deep water, swinging our arms with each stride while keeping our backs straight. As our endurance and strength improves, water weights or webbed gloves can be used to increase resistance.

Here on the Vineyard you don’t need to be an Olympian to benefit from the water. Older adults can modify what they do to what is comfortable for them. In Oak Bluffs, the Inkwell Polar Bears have been exercising in the summer for over 80 years. At 7:30 am, a group ranging in age from teenagers to people in their 90’s, enters the water at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs for guided exercise, fellowship, a bit of meditation, and an inclusive experience like no other. The group welcomes everyone, including non-swimmers. For those who like to swim, there is a companion swimming contingent who meet at the same time.

Additionally, for older adults or people of all ages with physical or visual disabilities, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV), Dukes County’s Associate Commissioner for Disabilities Richard Cohen, and MV Community Services Disabilities Section have come together to launch the Beach Within Reach Initiative, an Island-wide initiative to improve accessibility to public beaches.

In February and March, they issued a report on the current state of accessibility of the Island public beaches and recommendations for improvement in accordance with legal and best practice standards. These improvements include availability of accessible parking, putting in place mats or walkways or firming up surfaces of existing routes to the beaches and high water marks as well as the provision of beach wheelchairs and floating wheelchairs. For more information about the Initiative, visit hamv.org/programs.

When the chill of autumn ultimately curtails our comfort in the sea, we have the opportunity to shift our aquatic activities indoors. The YMCA has a heated indoor pool and offers water aerobics classes, swim lessons, recreational swimming, lap swims and even women’s water polo for those over the age of 50. To learn more about the YMCA’s swim program, visit their website at ymcamv.org/swim. Scholarships are available and discounts for students and older adults.

As a caveat, it’s always a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise routine. Swimming can be physically strenuous and providers may recommend taking days off between exercise sessions to allow muscles to recuperate.

Swimming can be a transformative experience. As Islanders, we are fortunate to have the Atlantic at our doorstep, so if your swim goggles have been sitting on a shelf all summer, now might be a good time to dust them off.

For those new to swimming, the Cleveland Clinic offers some good tips. Read more here: health.clevelandclinic.org.