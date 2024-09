Do you have a wiggle-worm at home? A child who is always on the move? Bring them over to the Edgartown library for Active Moves with Jenna — a class taught by early childhood expert Jenna Robichau. This class focuses on angular movements, with different timing, rhythms, and weights of movement. Children will learn to self-regulate their bodies and find balance. Geared toward ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Saturdays, 11 to 11:45 am.