SSA construction pushing Seastreak to Oak Bluffs 

The next phase of the Steamship Authority’s pier replacement project is pushing Seastreak to try continuing its Martha’s Vineyard route via Oak Bluffs rather than Vineyard Haven.

On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the high-speed ferry service Seastreak for its second year of commuter service between the town and New Bedford.

The Seastreak still needs approval from the Steamship Authority.

James Barker, president of Seastreak, said the limited, year-round route that Seastreak launched last year between New Bedford and Vineyard Haven had prioritized commuters, like contractors working on the Island. Toward this end, the ferry service offered some free parking in New Bedford and slashed ticket costs in half for commuters.

“We did okay,” Barker said. “Our costs were a little bit higher than we thought … we lost about $200,000. Maybe a bit more.”

Still, Seastreak gained riders throughout the season and Barker sees a future for the route, especially with the expectation that the South Coast Rail opens next spring. The opening of the major rail line has been delayed for years.

The Steamship Authority is also planning to continue the next phase of its pier replacement project in Vineyard Haven this winter, although spokesperson Sean Driscoll said a construction schedule has not been decided yet.

To circumvent the lack of space in Vineyard Haven, Barker proposed two round trips per day between New Bedford and Oak Bluffs on weekdays and one round trip on weekends into at least December.

The board was overall in favor of the proposal. Board members Dion Alley and Mark Leonard asked for Seastreak to consider offering additional trips during some busier off-season weekends or events, like Small Business Saturday or Christmas festivities, to bolster activity for small businesses.

The town will also be considering what kind of fee structure to impose on Seastreak. The Seastreak has been subject to fees similar to those paid by other passenger services, like the Island Queen, and an embarkation fee, which charges 50 cents per passenger for vessels with a capacity of 100 people or higher.

The board is also taking into consideration that Seastreak’s commuter route is currently a “money losing operation,” as board chair Gail Barmakian put it. Board member Emma Green-Beach said the fee the town implements should be “low and equitable.”

Joe Sollito, Oak Bluffs’ representative to the Steamship Port Council, said he would throw his support behind the proposal.