Vineyard Wind contractor announcing hundreds of layoffs

The contractor hired by Vineyard Wind to install 62 turbines south of the Island is reporting significant financial losses amid damages to turbine blades in multiple projects, and most recently, they are announcing intentions to downsize while pushing forward with billions of dollars in unfinished work.

GE Vernova, who have contracts to manufacture and install turbines around the world, said last week that they plan to cut as many as 900 jobs.

“The proposal reflects industry wide challenges for wind and aims to transform our Offshore Wind business into a smaller, leaner and more profitable business within GE Vernova,” a spokesperson told The Times in an email statement.

The announcement was made in a report to the European Works Council, which represents workers. Vernova did not specify where the job losses would be felt, but a spokesperson did say that they plan to finish out existing projects, including Vineyard Wind.

Last week’s announcement comes as top officials told investors earlier this month that they are losing approximately $300 million in the current, third quarter.

“Having lost two months during the summer when, frankly, because of weather dynamics, those were important months for us to get a lot done on behalf of our customers,” GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said, according to a Sept. 12 transcript of a call with investors. “We’ve had to take a step back and look at the costs that are needed to complete the $3 billion backlog we have.”

It’s unclear whether or how job opportunities for Vineyard Wind will be impacted by the recent announcements, especially with regards to workers. A Vineyard Wind spokesperson has referred questions to GE Vernova. But the jobs that have been flagged for Islanders are slated for when the project is further along in construction. Vineyard Wind officials have stated the project will create 90 operations and maintenance jobs on the Island, with expectations that half of the workers will be living on Martha’s Vineyard.

With a broken blade reported at the Vineyard Wind site earlier this summer — due to what officials say was a manufacturing flaw at its Canadian facility — the offshore-wind project is no longer delivering power to the grid, per an order from the federal government. Vernova also reported two fractures at a project they are developing in the United Kingdom called Dogger Bank.

The fractures, officials with the company have said, not only led to delays on the construction project itself, it’s hurting the bottomline of Vernova during a time when the nascent offshore wind industry is already facing troubles due to rising construction costs and global supply chain challenges. Vernova has said that these are industry-wide issues that competitors also are facing. Even without blade failures, some projects have run into financial issues before construction. Avangrid, for example, pulled a project in 2022 to renegotiate electricity rates. Vineyard Wind had hoped to be finished with the project this summer.

“Through three very distinctly separate blade events we had this summer, our installation was stalled substantially,” Strazik told investors earlier this month. “So, we didn’t get anywhere near as much work done over the course of the summer as we anticipated.”

The CEO did give an update, stating that work was continuing.

“We’re doing towers and nacelles in Vineyard, and we’re approaching restarting with the blades in Vineyard in the near term, too,” Strazik said. “But we’ve got to rebuild momentum on that process, because time is an enemy for us here, although we’re going to do everything with safety and quality first. Because the longer it takes to execute on the project … the longer you’re paying for vessels. And we really need the next 90 days here to start to reaccelerate our installation and commissioning in the fall.”

Meantime, Vineyard Wind is facing scrutiny in Tisbury as it works with a contractor to build housing for its workers. A project on Spring Street in Vineyard Haven that would create nine-bedrooms for wind workers has been a lightning rod of complaints from residents in the area.