Engine problems lead to SSA cancellations

1 of 2

An engine problem on the Steamship Authority ferry Nantucket has led to trip cancellations on the Vineyard route.

The issue arose with the cancellation of the 6 am departure from Vineyard Haven. Walk-on passengers were moved to the freight ferry Governor while vehicle passengers were put in the standby line to be placed on a later boat.

The 7 am departure from Woods Hole and the 8:15 am departure from Vineyard Haven were also canceled. Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said it is uncertain when engine repairs will be completed.

Recent weather conditions have also brought some ferry cancellations and numerous trips to be diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.