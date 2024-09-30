Vineyard students among SSA art contest winners 

The Steamship Authority has announced the winners of its ninth annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest, and four students from Martha’s Vineyard were among the winners.

Around 50 students submitted original artwork inspired by the theme of the competition, which a press release from the ferry service states “encourages students to celebrate our shared heritage of the sea.” Kindergarteners to high school seniors attending schools on Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Fairhaven, and New Bedford were invited to participate and 14 pieces of art were selected.

The winners from the Vineyard included Chilmark School fourth grader Juniper Begin

Chilmark kindergartener Tepper Horenstein.

Chilmark School first grader Boonraksa Montoya.

And Oak Bluffs School fourth grader Blue Ni

The winning artworks will be showcased in a 2025 Steamship Authority calendar and aboard the ferries this fall and winter. A limited quantity of calendars will also be available for pickup at Steamship Authority terminals. Posters of the artworks will also be displayed aboard the ferries.

“We look forward to receiving the artwork from this contest and this year proved no exception,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll said in a press release. “Seeing the joy and creativity these students bring to their submissions is a delight, and we thank everyone who entered for sharing their art with us.”

Each winner received a $100 Steamship Authority gift card.

Winning artwork of all of the students can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2025artcontest.