Calling all veggie lovers: IGI winter CSA sign-ups

Don’t forget to eat your veggies this winter. To make it even easier to get your greens, get a produce subscription from the Island Grown Initiative (IGI) farm. The wnter community-supported agriculture (CSA) program starts in early November, and it will run until mid-February. All proceeds from your CSA membership help fund everything at IGI – from regenerative farming practices in their fields to feeding the 5,200 registered clients at the Island Food Pantry.

Produce-only share is $575, and here is just some of the produce you’ll get: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, greens (arugula, mizuna, spinach), green beans, onions, potatoes, radishes, and more.

To learn more, visit igimv.org. To sign up, head to islandgrown.localfoodmarketplace.com/subscriptions. Island Grown Farm, 80 Stoney Hill Road, Vineyard Haven. 508-687-9062. Questions, comments, concerns? Email Ali at ali@igimv.org.