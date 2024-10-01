SSA proposing significant rate hikes

The Steamship Authority is proposing its largest fare increase, according to Steamship officials, to pay off a rising budget which is being fueled largely by payroll increases.
The ferry line is looking at a potential 2025 budget of $152.8 million, an 11 percent increase from the 2024 budget of $137.6 million, or an increase of $15.2 million.
To pay off the increase, the Steamship is proposing rate hikes across the board, from passenger tickets to vehicle reservations. Vehicle reservations could jump $11 in some instances and another dollar for passengers.
“This is the largest rate increase, I’ll come out and say it,” Steamship Authority treasurer/comptroller Mark Rozum told the Port Council on Tuesday.
No vote was taken by the Port Council. The budget will also be presented to the Steamship Authority board on Oct. 15. Public budget workshops will also be held on the Vineyard, Nantucket, and Cape Cod during the week of Oct. 23.
Rozum and assistant treasurer Courtney Oliveira led a presentation on Tuesday, showing spikes in various parts of the ferry line’s operations for 2025. On the lower end is a $403,231 estimated increase for staff training — the incoming freight vessels, cybersecurity, and able bodied seamen — while the largest increase was a whopping $7.68 million payroll increase estimation based on wage increases, contract agreements, and additional hires.
There are also various other large expenses anticipated for 2025 from projects, like the dry docking of five vessels that will cost over $5 million and investing in the ferry line’s information technology infrastructure like
With an expected revenue of $139.1 million for 2025, the Steamship Authority’s looking at a net operating loss of $5.49 million. The ferry line’s target net operating revenue is $10.86 million.
To recoup their losses, the ferry line is also looking at increasing its fares. Current estimates are that $10.2 million from the Martha’s Vineyard route and $6.152 million from the Nantucket route will be generated in additional revenue if a rate adjustment is made.
Here are the proposed 2025 rate increases for the Vineyard route:
- Vehicles under 20 feet in length
- Between $6 and $11 increase for tickets from Jan. 1 to May 14 and Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.
- $21 increase for tickets from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
- $11 increase Mondays through Thursdays and $25 increase Fridays through Sundays for tickets from May 15 to Sept. 14.
- $100 increase to the 10-ride automobile coupon book.
- $3.50 increase during the “off-season” and a $5 increase during the “on-season” for the excursion fare.
- 10 percent increase to freight fare.
- Passenger tickets
- $1 increase for an one-way adult ticket.
- $0.50 increase for a one-way child or senior ticket.
- $8 increase for a 10-ride adult book.
- $4 increase for a 10-ride child/senior book.
- $21 increase for a 46-ride book.
- Daily parking fees
- Between $4 and $5 increase per day during the off-season.
- Summer fees will be increased so daily parking passes will be $23 every day.
- Annual parking permits will see $200 and $100 increases for the Woods Hole and Palmer Avenue lots, respectively.
