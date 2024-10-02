Tracy Benware of West Tisbury and Westminster, Vt., passed unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2024, surrounded with love from his family.

Tracy was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Ted and Muriel Benware on Oct. 25, 1963. He grew up in Westminster West, Vt., with his sister, Brenda, and two younger brothers, Randy and Russell.

Tracy was blessed with his son, Colt. He was extremely proud of him. They enjoyed many adventures hunting, fishing, and working on numerous projects together.

Tracy was happiest when he was outside enjoying what the land and sea had to offer, always sharing his bounty with family and friends.

Tracy was not necessarily “book smart,” but was referred to by many of his friends as “one of the smartest men I knew.” He saved me and my husband a number of times with his wisdom. From the stories I’ve heard, we were not the only ones.

We will feel a large void in our lives with his passing.

A gathering will be held on Oct. 26, 2024, at 1 pm on Memorial Wharf in Edgartown (where Tracy enjoyed many meals looking at the water), to share stories and remember Tracy. A dish to share is welcome, but not necessary.