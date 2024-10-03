Island educators honor Charter School founding director

1 of 4

On Wednesday morning, teachers, students, parents, and local officials from around the Island gathered in West Tisbury for the dedication of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School’s planned learning center to be named in honor of the school’s founding director, Bob Moore.

The morning meeting bell rang at 8:30, but rather than sitting down in the school’s corridor for morning meetings like most days, attendees made their way outside for the ceremony honoring Moore, who served as director for two decades.

The learning center, which has yet to undergo construction, is planned to be a 3,400 square-foot multipurpose barn.

During the ceremony, school leaders said the center is a testament to the founding director’s lifetime practice of encouraging and establishing educational values and services.

“This is his heart and soul, this is Bob, the Charter School is Bob and we are blessed to be a part of the Charter School community,” said Beth O’Connor, a thankful parent and one of the dedication day planners. “Building a learning center, a place where people can gather is perfect for Bob because it’s what is most important to him.”

Charter school officials say that they have been operating without a dedicated space for larger activities, events, and projects. The main corridor currently doubles as a library, lunchroom, or music room and the building lacks quiet spaces for frequent small groups and one-on-one instructions. School officials say the current lack of functional spaces presents challenges that make expansion essential.

Alongside the multipurpose barn, the school is also planning a 915 square-foot addition to the existing school building, to create more spaces for quiet work, conferences, group projects, and one-on-one instruction.

Charter School director Peter Steedman opened the dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

“Thanks to Bob Moore, our curriculum centers around project-based learning, multiage experiences, international-mindedness, and personalized education experiences,” Steedman said. “What’s so important about Bob is he made it his focus to build a community through the avenue of education, but his focus was to bring families together, diverse families from across the Island so the idea to build the learning center in his name is an opportunity to honor that.”

To close the dedication, and to thank Moore for his appreciation and support of the arts, Zora Morais, a grade 10 student, performed “Wildflower,” by Billie Eilish before Moore took the podium himself to give thanks.

“We created a school that succeeded on an island that already has pretty good schools. We created a place they wanted to come and they got comfortable when they came here,” said Moore. “Students walk into the school and feel like it’s a little different.”

Individuals inspired by Moore donated over a million dollars to the Charter School’s $5.3 million capital campaign in his name, solidifying the learning center’s dedication. Moore’s contributions were echoed and praised by friends and family at the event.

“We are very honored and we are just trying to now get the whole charter school together to raise money so this can become real. We are very honored and very proud of Bobby,” said Billy Moore, Bob Moore’s twin brother.

“He was always a leader and an educator,” said Gerry McDowell, a close friend. “He always spoke about picking people up and helping people out. He’s just always been like that.”

As students headed back to their classrooms, teachers and friends of Bob Moore joined him inside for coffee and stories.

“I’m moved by it all because many people contributed to the success of this school, great teachers, supportive parents and wonderful students have made the school successful and I feel very fortunate for that,” said Bob Moore. “What’s important to me and has always been is creating an environment where students and teachers can come together and work in a positive way.”

Despite Charter School’s being public in nature, any capital aside from teachers and books needs to be independently fundraised.