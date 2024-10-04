Islanders organizing supply run to Helene-ravaged communities

Islanders are organizing a supply run to help communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in South Carolina and Georgia.

Supplies, gathered on Sunday at the Legion Hall, will be driven to 2009 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Ben Ferry who will help distribute goods to those in need.

Ferry recently moved from West Tisbury to McCormick, South Carolina to expand his dog-training business. While his new home was mostly unscathed by Helene, he told the Times in an interview that his community has been devastated. Trees were blocking the main road in the rural area, power is still mostly out a week after the storm rolled through, water and gas and other supplies are still scarce, and homes have been completely destroyed.

“I woke up in the morning, got to end of my driveway, and I don’t know how to explain it. It was an absolute catastrophe,” Ferry said. “I have never seen this kind of devastation in my life.”

He also said he’s witnessed price gouging as supplies run low and residents fighting over water. But he has also seen the community come together — while government aid has been slow to reach his community — to help those in need.

Ferry’s comments echo what national news has been reporting as one of the deadliest hurricanes in the modern era since it made landfall on September 26. More than 220 people have died and hundreds are still reported missing. President Joe Biden has mobilized a thousand active-duty soldiers to join the North Carolina National Guard.

On the Vineyard, Islander Maria Ventura has helped organize the supply run. People can drop off supplies on Sunday at the Legion Hall in Vineyard Haven from 11 am to 5 pm. Suggested donations include water, canned food products and can openers, dry foods, cleaning supplies, clothes and bedding/linens, paper supplies like paper towels and toilet paper, hygiene supplies like toothbrushes and soap, and medical supplies like bandaids and non-prescription drugs.

Ventura said that they will have someone drive to the region.