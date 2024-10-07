Unveiling Rebecca Amos: A sculpture, a life, a landmark

1 of 18

In the heart of Chilmark, about 130 people gathered at the Native Earth Teaching Farm for the unveiling of a new metal sculpture to honor Rebecca Amos, a West African woman who was enslaved in the 1700s on Martha’s Vineyard.

The sculpture, made by local artist Barney Zeitz, is the latest addition to the African American Heritage Trail.

Local historian and teacher Elaine Weintraub, who helped develop the trail on Martha’s Vineyard with Carrie Tankard 26 years ago, said the addition is a “dream come true” and realizing the sculpture of Amos — who died a landowner in Chilmark in 1801 — gives her a “sense of joy.”

Sunday’s unveiling brings some closure to an unfortunate ordeal that began in the spring. A plaque honoring Amos’ history was stolen in April from the Great Rock Bight Preserve. In response, the Island community went above and beyond to fundraise not just for a replacement plaque — installed a month later — but also to help install the new statue.

Plans had already been in the works for the sculpture before the plaque theft, and Zeitz had been researching Amos’ story for years prior. The Vineyard artist said he worked for 240 hours sculpting her by hand, integrating as much of her history as possible.

“She was someone who suffered but was strong and survived,” Zeitz said of Amos.

The Rebecca Amos sculpture stands at about 7 feet tall, with a ship at the base and a tree wrapped around her figure, which Zeitz incorporated to symbolize her ancestral legacy.

Rebecca Amos’ daughter, Nancy Michael, is also remembered on a plaque on the statue, as well as her grandson, Capt. William A. Martin, who was the first African-American whaling captain on the Island. Also etched into the metal is an African symbol of strength and humility, called “Dwennimmen,” which translates to “ram’s horns.” This symbol is characterized by its swirl pattern, another way Zeitz points to Rebecca’s African roots.

On Sunday, six children unveiled the Rebecca sculpture. Weintraub said that was a conscious choice. She spoke to the importance of centering the younger generations in teaching moments like this one. Also, the drape over the statue was signed by Charter School students with messages to Amos written on the fabric.

“This project was always about children,” Weintraub says, “It’s about building an inclusive future for all.”

This statue of Amos is purposely situated in the town where she lived, first as a slave, and later as the property owner of land in Great Rock Bight. She inherited the Great Rock property from her husband, Elisha Amos, a Wampanoag Native who left it to her in his will. Weintraub said that her presence here is a reminder of the impact she made on her community at the time, and the ripple effect through her family and her story.

“I’d like to think she would know this place and could be celebrated in a place that would be familiar to her,” Weintraub says.

On Sunday, Woody Vanderhoop performed a traditional Wampanoag honor song with his son after acknowledging the land as originally belonging to the Wampanoag. The honor song involved a hand-drum and vocals in a traditional Native American style, and was an homage to Rebecca Amos and her Wampanoag husband, Elisha. Allie and Paryss, an Island duo, provided traditional African-American musical accompaniment to the event. Food for the days’ event was served by Aquila, a shop located in the Aquinnah cliffs, run by Jenn and Del Araujo.

Rebecca Gilbert, owner of Native Earth Teaching Farm with her husband, Randy Ben David, reflected on how proud she is to hold space for Zeitz’s new sculpture.

“I feel like we have had another wonderful chance to honor ancestors [of the Island] and build a future,” she said.