Coffee shop collecting aid for North Carolina 

Mocha Mott’s in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven are collecting funds to help storm-ravaged communities of Western Carolina, some of the hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

Tim Dobel, co-owner of the iconic Island coffee shops, was a longtime resident of Marion — a city 40-minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina — and he is hearing first hand accounts from friends about the damage.

“The devastation down there is unimaginable,” Dobel told The Times. “One of my favorite things to do was drive up into the mountains in these little communities. And some of them, they are just gone. It is staggering.”

In an effort to help the region, Mocha Mott’s has set up buckets at each of their locations for anyone to donate cash. Dobel and his business partner Meredith Aldrich will match any dollar submitted. So far, they’ve raised $1,000 and have matched with another $1,000.

Dobel said that they are donating the money to two organizations: BeLoved Asheville, a local organization that provides clothing and food to those impacted; and Grassroots AID Partnership, a larger group that helps grassroots organizations. He also plans to give money to buy sleeping bags and generators to a friend traveling to the area. “It’s starting to get cold,” he said.

For the Mocha Mott’s co-owner, Dobel worries about the recovery and how long it will take. Much of the economy in Asheville and surrounding area rely on tourism, and it’s unlikely many will be visiting with restaurants and art galleries wiped out. He sympathizes with the businesses in the area, wondering what he would do if a major hurricane struck.

“If a hurricane and a flood went through and took out the best parts of Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs and Edgartown, what would we do?” Dobel said. “The biggest issue is, how are they going to make a living?”

Dobel and Mocha Mott’s aren’t the only ones on the Island offering help. A group is sending a truck full of donated goods to South Carolina, potentially leaving the Island Wednesday.