Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

The fourth annual celebration and commemoration of Indigenous Peoples Day on the island of Noepe, or Martha’s Vineyard, will take place at Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm. The event is organized by indigenous/Wôpanâak nonprofit Sassafras Earth Education, with Wôpanâak speakers, drummers, musicians, and poets. The event, held in collaboration with Felix Neck, brings much-needed historic, contemporary, and cultural awareness around the Wôpanâak peoples, the indigenous peoples of Turtle Island (the Americas), and the importance of honoring Indigenous Peoples Day.

This year’s program promotes reflection and healing through words and music, and speakers will address the importance of honoring Indigenous Peoples Day, engage in historic and contemporary truthtelling, and build cultural sensitivity and awareness. There will be an array of indigenous musicians, ranging from traditional drumming and singing by two groups to Native American flute, and spoken word. This celebration is open to the public. Please bring your own chair, and dress warmly.