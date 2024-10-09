Edgartown names interim police chief

The Edgartown Police Department has appointed Lieutenant Chris Dolby as interim Chief of Police following the retirement of former chief Bruce McNamee.

Dolby, a longtime Island resident and officer at the station, will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is named.

The search for a new chief is being conducted by Public Safety Consultants LLC, a firm that has assisted Oak Bluffs and Nantucket in similar capacities.

The application deadline for the position was Sept. 30, with 11 candidates currently in the running. By December, the pool will be narrowed down to two or three finalists whose names will be made public prior to the select board’s final interviewing process.

As interim chief, Dolby holds responsibility for the direction, planning, organization, and staffing of operations and investigative services as well as staff authority, and will assume the powers, duties and responsibilities of the Chief of Police in his absence.

The selection process for the new police chief is expected to be concluded by the end of this year.