Flu vaccines for 2024

Influenza is a very serious health risk, and can be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control reported estimates of influenza disease burden in the U.S. for the 2023 – 24 season (Oct. 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024). Influenza virus infection likely resulted in between 34 million and 75 million symptomatic illnesses, 15 million to 33 million medical visits, 380,000 to 900,000 hospitalizations, and 17,000 to 100,000 deaths. Older adults accounted for 51 percent of hospitalizations, and 68 percent of deaths. When getting vaccinated against influenza, adults should also consider receiving a COVID booster and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) immunization. The Centers for Disease Control support the safety of receiving the COVID and flu vaccines simultaneously.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is offering the flu vaccine to existing MVH patients for the upcoming fall/winter 2024 – 25 season. This will not be a walk-in clinic. Flu vaccine clinics will start the week of Sept. 16. New appointments will be available for scheduling through Patient Gateway each Monday morning. However, if you have difficulty with online scheduling, you may call 508-684-4500 for assistance. Patients 12 years and older wishing to receive a COVID vaccine during their flu vaccine appointment should add this request to the scheduling comment. All appointments should be made under each individual; duplicate appointments will be considered as an error and deleted from the schedule.

To schedule through Patient Gateway:

Open the Gateway App, and select the “Visit” button.

Click on “Schedule an Appointment.”

Scroll to the bottom and choose “Flu Shot” as the reason.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital location will appear only if appointments are available.

Select the MVH location, and choose a suitable date and time.

If you have an existing appointment at your primary-care office, you can receive your flu vaccine then. Simply inform the medical staff that you would like the vaccine during your visit.

Pharmacies on the Vineyard also have both flu and COVID vaccines, should you wish to receive your vaccines through a pharmacy.