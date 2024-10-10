Healey Square post office boxes removed

The Oak Bluffs post office removed its outdoor mailboxes on Saturday morning after scrutiny from the town select board.

The new boxes at the Kennebec Avenue post office were meant to reduce postal wait times — a frequent complaint among customers. But the board sought their removal this September, stating that the installation surprised them and that the office did not ask for necessary permission to alter its property, which it rents from the town. The boxes appear in Healey Square, a newly updated area in downtown Oak Bluffs.

The board announced the removal at their meeting this Tuesday, adding that the office can submit a proper application for the boxes.

At a September 10 select board meeting, chair Gail Barmakian noted that if someone were injured somehow by the boxes, the town would be vulnerable to litigation.

She also said last month that a proper application would allow the town and office to collaborate on a design.

Residents had a mixed reaction to the boxes, with some saying that they got in people’s way while others were hopeful that wait times would decrease.