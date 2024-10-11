State officials grilled on homeless clearing

Naomi Higgins, in front of an auditorium full of Vineyard residents on Thursday, criticized high-ranking state officials in an emotional reproach for their clearing of a homeless encampment in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest earlier this summer. She said that photos of her deceased children were taken, her wedding dress from two weeks earlier was taken, her great-grandmother’s wedding ring was taken — seemingly collected in a dumpster and taken off Island by a hired hand.

Higgins is the first person directly impacted by the controversial clearing to speak publicly about an issue that has roiled Vineyard officials, many stating that the state failed to coordinate with local agencies beforehand. And she did it on a big stage: the head of the Massachusetts department of conservation, with other state officials in tow, planned Thursday’s listening session at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School as a way to gather feedback from the community following the public outcry.

Higgins reinforced what local officials have been reporting that about two dozen people living in the forest were displaced — seven, she said, were off-Island for substance abuse at the time. The state, according to emails obtained by The Times, believed there were only a handful of people in the forest.

“I am a college-educated woman,” Higgins told a transfixed audience. “I have licenses. I am smart. The people in the forest are electricians, mathematicians, nurses at hospitals and schools on this Island.”

Higgins held the floor for about ten minutes on Thursday.

“Don’t even try to pretend that it’s something you guys had announced beforehand,” she said. “Because you didn’t. We were there every day.”

Camping in the state forest is illegal, and state officials have said that they did post no-camping signs, which has been documented by The Times. The state also worried about possible forest fires from the camping, but Higgins on Thursday reinforced that they were cautious.

“Our fire pit had the earth and the water ready to put out a small fire,” Higgins said. “We cooked over a grate, one fire for the entire 24, sometimes even up to 30 people in one night that we would cook for.”

It wasn’t just those displaced that spoke on Thursday. Though Higgins gave the only firsthand account, representatives of the Island boards of health and state groups lamented the clearing’s obstruction of their public health efforts.

“I was horrified when the events that really triggered the attention of DCR to all of this occurred,” said Michael Hugo of the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, referring to the clearing as a raid.

Hugo, shared services coordinator for the Public Health Excellence Shared Services Grant Program, said the clearing interrupted the delivery of 100 canisters of permethrin, a pesticide used against ticks, to homeless people in the forest. “We would have been able to have hands on and eyes on much of the homeless population, and may have come up with some homeless people that were unknown to Harbor Homes [homeless shelter],” he added. Harbor Homes manages the only shelter on the Island, which is only open in the winter.

In the future, Hugo asked the department to notify local boards of health two weeks before breaking up any homeless encampment. “There is a public health aspect to why these people are experiencing homelessness, and we take that very seriously,” he said.

Dr. Brian Morris, executive director of Harbor Homes, echoed Hugo’s statements, noting that the department did not notify his nonprofit beforehand.

“All we ask is that the next time DCR plans a clearing, please extend to us the courtesy of communication and maybe even collaboration so that we can leverage our resources to proactively assist those impacted. We would aim to minimize the disruption, loss of personal items, and trauma to those who are already suffering,” he said.

Coincidentally, Morris noted, Thursday’s session fell on World Homeless Day, held each year on October 10.

State officials did not directly address the clearing during the session, but The Times reached department commissioner Brian Arrigo afterwards. Arrigo shared his department’s work toward a more coordinated approach in the future.

“We are currently working with the [Massachusetts] Executive Offices of Health and Human Services, and Housing and Livable Communities for more coordination of sister agencies,” he said. “And [we are] making sure there is additional coordination on the Island, that everyone knows what our plans are, and how we are coordinating.”

Though the clearing was the backdrop to Thursday’s session, Vineyarders made themselves heard on many other aspects of forest management, from establishing a year-round presence of employees, improving the forest’s trails and shared use paths, and protecting Vineyarders from the threat of wildfire.

Several on Thursday pushed for the forest superintendent to live year-round again in a house on forest grounds, which was inhabited year-round Manuel F. Correllus, the forest’s namesake and first superintendent.

Edgartown conservation agent Jane Varkonda said she lived there year-round with her husband and 26-year forest superintendent John Varkonda until the mid-1990s, when they moved out due to the home’s poor condition. The home has since been renovated and used sometimes by researchers. She and others wanted a superintendent to move in again. “It’s very important that you have boots on the ground, that you have a presence here,” Varkonda said. “We were here 24/7. John responded to all sorts of emergencies day or night.”

Responding to requests to house department employees on-Island, Arrigo shared a number of challenges, including state ethics regulations, concerns regarding collective bargaining agreements, and the high cost of a renting on-Island: “[R]ight now we think that given the amount that we pay our employees and the amount of the rent that would be charged, it would be a very difficult hurdle to overcome,” he said.

He did say, however, that the state legislature has been supportive of additional resources for his department.

He added that his department is exploring staff housing options with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and providing additional resources to support the work of forest superintendent Conor Laffey. “If we are able to have additional staff, we can think about and possibly move forward in terms of providing temporary housing to those employees on a rotational basis so that there is an active presence on the Island, [and] they’re able to use the housing that’s available. But it’s not a permanent situation. It would be a temporary situation,” Arrigo said.

Vineyarders also drew attention to the forest’s trails and shared-use paths, and many felt threatened by the presence of electric bikes.

Dick Cohn, the Dukes County associate commissioner for disabilities, said that he bikes and runs on the forest’s shared-use paths. He complimented the department’s work so far to widen the shared-use paths, but when it came to E-bikes he feared for his safety. “To me, it’s an accident waiting to happen, and I think I’m going to be the victim at some point … you don’t even hear the electric bikes coming on.”

Department officials told attendees that only pedal-assist E-bikes that fit into the state’s Class 1 category are allowed on shared-use paths. They also said that they have looked into posting speed limits, and have seen promising results testing signs in Boston that give visual feedback to riders on their speeds.

“If Class 1 is all that’s allowed, how about some enforcement?,” Vineyard Mark Rosenbaum asked. “If a couple of those things got confiscated, even for a week, it would send a message to people.”

Rosenbaum, a Vineyard Conservation Society board member, also spoke on his own behalf against trail closures in recent years. “You’ve cut a lot of people’s access,” he said. “People don’t just want to go on the pavement around the state forest. They’d like to go in the state forest.”

Acknowledging Vineyarder’s concerns about trails in disrepair, Arrigo highlighted the work of superintendent Laffey. “We as an agency, back in 2019, accomplished paving a portion of the trails. [For] the portion that hasn’t been paved, to the best of his ability, Conor has been doing patchwork to try to improve those trails. Unfortunately, we know that they’re not in condition that folks need to enjoy them.”

Multiple homeowners near the forest also shared their fears of wildfire.

Dave Celino, Chief Fire Warden of the department’s Bureau of Forest Fire and Forestry, noted that fires in the last 10 years have been fairly small, for which he credited local departments. He added that prescribed fires and managing things like leaf litter have also reduced fire risk. “How many folks here have seen smoke columns in the air for the last 10 years intermittently?,” he asked.

He added that the department has proactively burned 1,000 acres since 2012 and trained 85 firefighters over five years, including increasing training programs for assessing homeowners’ fire risk.