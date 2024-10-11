Steamship hosting open house on proposed fare increases

The Steamship Authority has announced a series of informational open houses to discuss its preliminary 2025 operating budget and proposed fare adjustments.

Treasurer Mark Rozum and Assistant Treasurer Courtney Oliveira will be available at the workshops to answer questions.

The proposed fare increases could see vehicle tickets rise by as much as $21 during peak seasons, while passenger tickets may see increases of $1 for adults and 50 cents for children and seniors.

With a projected budget of $152.8 million for 2025—an 11 percent increase from the previous year—the SSA is grappling with rising costs primarily driven by payroll increases. The anticipated budget includes a staggering $7.68 million hike in payroll due to wage increases, contract agreements, and additional staffing needs.

The open houses are scheduled for Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday, October 22, from 5 to 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center..

As part of its efforts to address a projected net operating loss of $5.49 million for the upcoming year, the SSA is also proposing increases in parking fees and freight fares. Current estimates indicate that adjustments to fares could generate an additional $10.2 million from the Martha’s Vineyard route and $6.152 million from the Nantucket route.

Meanwhile, according to a recent release, the Steamship transported over 2.9 million passengers and 690,000 vehicles in 2023.