Cleanup underway on submerged turbine blade

Nantucket officials announced that the cleanup began on Sunday to remove part of the Vineyard Wind broken turbine blade that sunk to the ocean floor earlier this summer.

According to a statement from the town, GE Vernova — contractors working with Vineyard Wind — informed select board chair Brooke Mohr that the recovery began Sunday and an additional vessel would be deployed to remove any smaller fragments that could break off during the cleanup.

“We will continue to keep the community informed as the recovery operation progresses,” the town’s statement reads.

The cleanup follows the fracture of a blade at the Vineyard Wind site in July that has been blamed on poor bonding at a manufacturing plant in Canada. When the blade originally fractured, debris made up of foam and fiberglass eventually washed ashore on Nantucket beaches and, to a much lesser extent, on Vineyard beaches as well. A large part of the blade was dangling from the turbine tower before it was removed and fell to the ocean floor.

It’s unclear as of Tuesday if the operation had removed the turbine blade fully. Vineyard Wind officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

In early August, Vineyard Wind outlined the cleanup process, which is being led by a Florida-based salvage company, Resolve Marine. The blade removal operation included removing the root of the blade from the hub, removing fallen debris, and addressing seabed debris.

News of the cleanup came just a few days after the Nantucket select board released a statement underlining its concerns with Vineyard Wind and stating a commitment to hold the developers accountable.

The town said that it is hiring a “nationally-recognized damages expert” to evaluate the harm to Nantucket’s environment and economy; it is soliciting information from residents, business owners, and members of the fishing industry to understand economic losses; and its researching the “likelihood of future turbine failures and the potential costs involved.”

The town is also said that it is negotiating directly with the developers and government officials responsible for additions to a community benefit agreement reached prior to construction. The town is requesting improved communications and protocols for reporting future technology failures.

The town is also demanding compensation from Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova and to create future safeguards. The town also announced that it is collaborating with the state to require the federal Bureau of Safety and Environment Enforcement assess any future environmental issues from the development.

“While our community is committed to doing our part to address climate change, we have had to confront the very real and lasting adverse impacts of offshore wind development,” a statement from Mohr from October 9 reads. “The turbine blade failure contaminated our coastal waters, restricted access to our beaches, negatively impacted our local businesses, and has required months of focused attention to the aftermath which continues unabated. Our entire community has felt the repercussions of the turbine failure.”