West Tisbury considering party bylaw

The West Tisbury select board is considering ways to minimize the impacts of private parties on residents, and they are looking to Edgartown for inspiration.

At last week’s select board meeting, West Tisbury officials reviewed the same set of event bylaws recently postponed at an Edgartown town meeting this past spring, where voters ultimately decided to postpone the idea.

Edgartown first presented the bylaws in December 2023, after reports and

complaints of disruptive parties and traffic at a property known as the Uncle Nearest House.

Commonly referred to as the party bylaw, the proposal is to specifically define what qualifies for an event, as well as mitigate the frequency, scale, and impact of large events held at private residences within West Tisbury.

West Tisbury’s select board members will be discussing the portions they like and don’t like in Edgartown’s bylaw on Wednesday night.

“This is just a starting point, and I am not necessarily suggesting we take the bylaw to town meetings, it’s just a way to start the conversation with us,” said town administrator Jennifer Rand

The board’s discussion arrives after a live music gathering at the Radio Farm garnered a torrent of complaints from neighbors, to the point where the town zoning inspector issued a cease-and-desist order, which was eventually overturned. The organizers of the music gatherings, meanwhile, have put the event on hold.

A proposed bylaw could be enforced by the police department, who could levy fines as high as $300 against offenders.

Select board members say the question comes down to how to specifically define an event. Edgartown’s proposed bylaws defined a large event as a gathering with more than 50 guests who are “simultaneously present for a period of time in excess of one hour.”

Under Edgartown’s proposed rules, private residences would have been limited to two social events per month, and five per calendar year.

West Tisbury select board’s next step will be finding common ground on regulations that suit the town’s needs while ensuring that large-scale events in residential areas are properly regulated.